Everett hits shot with 0.3 left, St John’s women edge Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jayla Everett made a go-ahead shot with 0.3 seconds left and St. John’s edged Purdue 66-64 in a First Four game. St. John’s, a No. 11 seed making its 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, advances to play sixth-seeded North Carolina in the first round on Saturday. Everett curled off a screen and sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:30 left for a 64-62 lead. But the Red Storm turned it over on their next possession and Lasha Petree made a shot in the lane to tie it at 64-all with 30.3 left. Everett drove the right side of the lane and had the ball knocked loose before corralling it and sinking a shot from a difficult angle.

