Everett hits shot with 0.3 left, St John’s women edge Purdue

By The Associated Press
St. John's guard Jayla Everett (4) reacts after hitting the game winning shot against Purdue in the second half of a First Four women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. St. John's won 66-64. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jayla Everett made a go-ahead shot with 0.3 seconds left and St. John’s edged Purdue 66-64 in a First Four game. St. John’s, a No. 11 seed making its 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, advances to play sixth-seeded North Carolina in the first round on Saturday. Everett curled off a screen and sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:30 left for a 64-62 lead. But the Red Storm turned it over on their next possession and Lasha Petree made a shot in the lane to tie it at 64-all with 30.3 left. Everett drove the right side of the lane and had the ball knocked loose before corralling it and sinking a shot from a difficult angle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.