Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage as overall leader Kuss moves closer to first major victory

LA CRUZ DE LINARES, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has put on a dominant performance to win the 18th stage of the Spanish Vuelta as overall leader Sepp Kuss comfortably held on to the red jersey by crossing the line ahead of his closest rivals to take a big step toward his first major victory. Kuss moved closer to becoming the first American to win a Grand Tour race in nearly a decade by staying safely within the peloton throughout the 179-kilometer route that took riders through an unprecedented mountain pass at La Cruz de Linares. His overall lead over Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard increased to 17 seconds.

