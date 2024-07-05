Evenepoel wins Tour de France time trial with vintage performance in Burgundy vineyards

GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN, France (AP) — Race-against-the-clock specialist Remco Evenepoel has delivered an impressive display of power and precision to win the Tour de France’s first time trial. The Belgian rider was faster than all the other main contenders for the yellow jersey, including race leader Tadej Pogacar. The Tour debutant made the most of the short 25-kilometer (16-mile) stage in Burgundy wine country to post his first win at cycling’s biggest race. Evenepoel clocked 28 minutes, 52 seconds to beat Pogacar by 12 seconds according to provisional results. Primoz Roglic was third 34 seconds off the pace. Evenepoel moved to second place in the general classification, 33 seconds behind Pogacar. Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard remained in third place overall, 1:15 behind.

