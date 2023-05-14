Evenepoel wins time trial before withdrawing from Giro d’Italia after positive COVID test
By The Associated Press
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line to win the 9th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gian Mattia D'Alberto]
CESENA, Italy (AP) — Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel has won another time trial to move back into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia but he later had to withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus. Evenepoel beat Geraint Thomas by just one second on the almost entirely flat 35-kilometer (22-mile) route from Savignano Sul Rubicone to Cesena near the Adriatic coast on Sunday. That was enough for Evenepoel to win the ninth stage and take back the leader’s pink jersey. The world champion was 45 seconds ahead of Thomas and 47 ahead of Primož Roglič. Thomas has moved into the overall lead after Evenepoel withdrew.
Oumaima Rayane, right, wife of Belgium's cyclist Remco Evenepoel celebrates with Evenepoel's mother Agna Van Eeckhout after the 9th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel won another time trial to move back into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Alpozzi
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel starts the 9th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone
Remco Evenepoel wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on podium after winning the 9th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, an individual time trial from Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel won another time trial to move back into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)