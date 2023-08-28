Evenepoel wins third stage to take overall lead at Spanish Vuelta

ANDORRA (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has dominated the first summit finish at the Spanish Vuelta to win the third stage and take over the red jersey. Evenepoel sped to the front inside the final 200 meters to secure the victory after the 158-kilometer mountainous ride from Súria to Andorra. The Soudal Quick-Step rider won the stage ahead of a group of riders that included Enric Mas of Movistar, Lenny Martinez of Groupama-FDJ, and Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard of team Jumbo-Visma. Mas was second in the overall standings behind Evenepoel, while Martinez was third. Tuesday’s fourth stage into Tarragona should favor the sprinters.

