Evenepoel tops Italian rival Ganna, Belgian countryman van Aert to win the Olympic time trial

PARIS (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has captured the gold medal in the Olympic time trial ahead of Italian rival Filippo Ganna and Belgian countryman Wout van Aert. Evenepoel covered the wet, slick course in 36 minutes, 12.16 seconds, and then broke down in tears. He was nearly 15 seconds ahead of Ganna, who has an Olympic gold medal on the track, and 25 seconds ahead of Van Aert, who was waiting for Evenepoel at the finish. Josh Tarling was fourth but in brutally disappointing fashion. The British time trial champion had a punctured tire and needed to change his bike, and the time he lost likely cost him a medal. He was 2.16 seconds out of third place. Brandon McNulty of the U.S. finished fifth.

