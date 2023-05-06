Evenepoel obliterates rivals to win Giro opening time trial

ORTONA, Italy (AP) — Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel has stormed to victory in the opening time trial of the Giro d’Italia. The world champion will hope to still be wearing the pink jersey when the Giro finishes in Rome on May 28. An impressive ride from Evenepeol saw him finish the 19.6-kilometer route from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona in 21 minutes, 18 seconds. Evenepoel was 22 seconds faster than Filippo Ganna and 29 ahead of João Almeida. Primož Roglič endured an early blow as he finished 43 seconds behind Evenepoel.

