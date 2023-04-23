Evenepoel keeps Liège title, Vollering gets Ardennes triple

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — World champion Remco Evenepoel put on an impressive attacking display to win cycling’s oldest classic for the second straight year with a solo effort. His main rival Tadej Pogacar crashed out of the hilly one-day race. Demi Vollering completed a prestigious hat trick of wins in the Ardennes classics as she claimed victory in the women’s race. The 26-year-old Dutch rider also triumphed in the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne. Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar also aimed for the rare triple but had to abandon the race after 85 kilometers because of his crash. He needs hand surgery. It was unclear whether the injury would prevent Pogacar from taking part in the Tour de France starting July 1.

