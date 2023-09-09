Evenepoel bounces back by winning Spanish Vuelta’s 14th stage, Kuss keeps lead with 1 week left

LARRA-BELAGUA, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has won a mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta a day after his bid to retain his title suffered a devastating blow. Evenepoel wept after crossing the finish line of a stage that began in France and ended in Spain at Larra-Belagua after three big climbs. American Sepp Kuss kept the race lead. Kuss’s Jumbo-Visma teammates Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard remained second and third overall respectively. Evenepoel had cracked the day before, losing around 27 minutes.

