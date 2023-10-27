Even without poutine and ketchup chips, 4 players from Toronto aim to get Miami back to NCAAs

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — There are some serious complaints being aired by a handful of Miami women’s basketball players. For example, finding good poutine in South Florida isn’t easy. Ketchup-flavored potato chips aren’t in most stores. And the inability to start a day with coffee from Tim Hortons is a real problem. These are key issues when almost half of a team’s roster hails from Toronto. Lemyah Hylton, Lashae Dwyer, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Latasha Lattimore all took different routes from Ontario to Coral Gables, and they’re part of an increased Canadian presence in college basketball. They miss comforts of home, but are thrilled being Hurricanes.

