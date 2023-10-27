Even without poutine and ketchup chips, 4 players from Toronto aim to get Miami back to NCAAs

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami basketball players Latasha Lattimore (35), Lemyah Hylton (1), Shayeann Day-Wison, and Lashae Dwyer (13) pose for a photograph during media day for the Miami NCAA college basketball team, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. The Miami Hurricanes have 11 women on their roster this season and four are from Toronto. Three are transfers to Miami, and all four say it just happened by coincidence.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — There are some serious complaints being aired by a handful of Miami women’s basketball players. For example, finding good poutine in South Florida isn’t easy. Ketchup-flavored potato chips aren’t in most stores. And the inability to start a day with coffee from Tim Hortons is a real problem. These are key issues when almost half of a team’s roster hails from Toronto. Lemyah Hylton, Lashae Dwyer, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Latasha Lattimore all took different routes from Ontario to Coral Gables, and they’re part of an increased Canadian presence in college basketball. They miss comforts of home, but are thrilled being Hurricanes.

