Even with up to 24 cameras, MLB didn’t have clear enough angle to reverse Chisholm steal

NEW YORK (AP) — Even with up to 24 video cameras, Major League Baseball didn’t have a precise picture showing whether Michael Massey’s glove slapped Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s left foot before it touched the corner of second base. Lance Barrett’s initial safe call stood awarding the stolen base, and Alex Verdugo followed with a run-scoring single that gave the New York Yankees the lead for good in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in their AL Division Series opener on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.