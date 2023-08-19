Even with Mbappe, PSG still winless after draw with Toulouse

PARIS (AP) — Even Kylian Mbappe can’t save Paris Saint-Germain from a tedious performance as the defending champion draws with Toulouse 1-1 in the French league. Mbappe came off the bench to give PSG the lead from the penalty spot. But Toulouse equalized with a penalty by Morocco winger Zakaria Aboukhlal in the 87th. Lyon has two losses and no points to start the league after falling to Montpellier 4-1. Lyon striker and goal-scorer Lacazette was so overwhelmed with frustration that he was sent off in the 80th minute for a bad foul on Teji Savanier.

