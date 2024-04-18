Even with John Schneider still in charge a new era arrives for Seahawks entering 2024 NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the first time in 14 years, general manager John Schneider will be leaning on a new voice inside the Seattle Seahawks draft room. The influence Pete Carroll carried as Schneider’s partner when it came to putting together the plans for how Seattle would approach the draft is no longer there. And while the draft has often been Schneider’s show to run in the past, it will be a different dynamic with Carroll no longer by his side and new coach Mike Macdonald now filling that spot. Seattle has seven picks in this year’s draft beginning with No. 16 overall.

