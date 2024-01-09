Even under Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos were a drama-filled team that missed out on the playoffs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton brought discipline to Denver, but the Broncos didn’t end their losing ways under the fifth head coach since Gary Kubiak guided the franchise to its third Lombardi Trophy in February of 2016. Payton began his tenure by ripping his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and ended it by benching nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. It seems almost certain Wilson will be gone this offseason, and that will leave the Broncos with a massive financial burden that could hamstring them as they try to end their playoff drought that’s now eight years long.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.