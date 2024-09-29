Even in loss to Colts, Justin Fields makes his case to remain Steelers’ starting QB

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Fields continues finding ways to prove he should remain the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback ahead of Russell Wilson. He did it again in Sunday’s 27-24 loss at Indianapolis. Despite being sacked four times, losing one fumble and blaming himself for a botched snap in the final two minutes that led to a game-sealing turnover on downs, Fields ran for two scores and threw for another in the second half to cut a 17-0 deficit to three points with 3:40 left. Fields has completed 70.6% of his throws for 830 yards with three TD passes and one interception with a passer rating of 98.0.

