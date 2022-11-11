Evee scores 27 as Rice takes down Saint Thomas (Texas) 85-48

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 27 points to help Rice defeat Saint Thomas (Texas) 85-48 on Thursday night.

Evee made seven 3-pointers for the Owls (1-1).

Freddie Ricks III led the Celts in scoring, finishing with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Rice visits Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

