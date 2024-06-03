Evansville edges No. 16 national seed East Carolina 6-5 to win Greenville Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Mark Shallenberger hit a go-ahead three-run home run, Max Hansmann pitched four innings of shutout relief and Evansville beat No. 16 national seed East Carolina 6-5, winning the Greenville Regional and punching a ticket to the Purple Aces’ first super regional. Evansville (38-24) earns its first regional championship and will travel to play No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional, beginning Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.