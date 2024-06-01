Evansville coach’s pride shines through after his team’s upset of East Carolina in NCAA regionals

Evansville became the only No. 4 regional seed to win on the opening day of NCAA Tournament. The Purple Aces’ 4-1 victory over No. 16 national seed East Carolina on Friday came in their first game in the national tournament since 2006. Freshman Kenton Deverman allowed a run on three hits over eight innings and Kip Fougerousse hit his team-leading 18th homer. LSU freshman Steven Milam hit a winning homer against Wofford after hitting just four in 177 regular-season at-bats. Coastal Carolina scored all of its runs in the first three innings and cruised past Vanderbilt 13-3.

