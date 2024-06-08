Evansville beats Tennessee 10-8 to stay alive at Knoxville Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kip Fougerousse, Cal McInnis and Brendan Hord each hit a home run to help Evansville beat No. 1 national seed Tennessee 10-8 to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional. The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Sunday with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Fougerousse, Brent Widder and McInnis each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 6-5 and Evansville led the rest of the way. Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley each hit a solo home run in the top of the first and Burke’s sacrifice fly scored Dean Curley in the second to give Tennessee (54-12) a 4-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.