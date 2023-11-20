Evans scores 22, Adams hits winner with 3 seconds left; Jackson St. beats Missouri 73-72

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ken Evans scored 22, Chase Adams hit a fade-away jumper in the closing seconds and Jackson State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-72 win over Missouri. JSU won for the first time since it beat Prairie View in the quarterfinals of the 2023 SWAC Tournament. Caleb Grill made two free throws with 1:17 left that gave Missouri a six-point lead. Jordan O’Neal scored inside 30 seconds later, Adams hit a jumper and Evans made a layup to make it 71-all with 8 seconds remaining. Nick Honor made 1-of-2 free throws about 4 seconds later to put Mizzou back in front, before Adams hit the winner. Honor hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Grill scored all his 15 points in the second half for Missouri.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.