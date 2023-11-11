Evans, Norfolk State run past Delaware State for 1st MEAC win

DOVER, Del. (AP) — X’Zavion Evans raced 66 yards for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage and Norfolk State kept on running, rolling past Delaware State, 44-21 to earn its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory in four starts. The Spartans scored the first 27 points of the game and held a 34-7 advantage at intermission.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.