Evans homers in 4-run sixth to help Duke beat Oral Roberts 6-2 in Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jimmy Evans homered in a four-run sixth to help Duke beat Oral Roberts 6-2 in an elimination game at the Norman Regional. Duke (40-19) will face the Oklahoma-Connecticut loser on Sunday. Alex Stone, Chase Krewson and Wallace Clark each doubled in the sixth before Evans’ two-run home run gave the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead. Kyle Booker and Alex Rodgers each hit a home run for Oral Roberts (27-32).

