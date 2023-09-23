Evans and Fernandes combine as Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It was no surprise to see Bruno Fernandes come up with a clutch moment when Manchester United needed it most. But few would have expected veteran defender Jonny Evans to provide the assist for the Portuguese midfielder’s winning goal at Burnley. Even Evans thought such moments for him in a United shirt were long gone. The 35-year-old center back made his 200th appearance for the club more than eight years since his last start. The Northern Ireland international left United for West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and rejoined as a free agent in the off-season. He was at the heart of United’s first clean sheet since the opening day of the campaign and provided a long-range pass for Fernandes to lash home the winner.

