Evans’ 99-yard kick-off return for a TD caps Tennessee State’s 27-14 win over Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — CJ Evans returned a kickoff 99 yards for the game’s final touchdown as Tennessee State beat Howard 27-14. After Jarett Hunter ran it in from 9 yards out to pull the Bison within a touchdown at 20-14, Evans took the kickoff with one foot on the end line, cut hard behind a block at the 20 and evaded a would-be tackler at the 30 before racing the rest of the way for the score.

