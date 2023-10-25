Evanilson’s second-half hat trick gives Porto 4-1 win at Antwerp in the Champions League

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Substitute Evanilson has scored a hat trick as Porto enjoyed a second-half revival to beat Antwerp 4-1 in the Champions League and further reduce the Belgian club’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Antwerp has now lost its three opening matches in Group H. Barcelona tops the standings with a perfect record of three wins and a three-point lead over Porto, with Shakhtar Donetsk in third place with three points. Antwerp produced a gritty first-half display that was rewarded with a goal from Alhassan Yusuf. But their catastrophic start to the second half was too much to handle as they once again surrendered a lead.

