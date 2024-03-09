Evander’s late goal sends Portland past NYCFC 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Evander found the top right corner of the goal at the 97th minute and Portland spoiled NYCFC’s home opener with a 2-1 win. NYCFC led for most of the contest until Antony took a pass from Juan Mosquera — and from the middle of the box — put it high in the center of the goal at the 85th-minute to level the score at 1. Antony provided the assist on the match winner. Santiago Rodríguez scored NYFC’s first goal of the season 10 minutes in putting in a shot from the right side of the box.

