Evander scores twice in Timbers’ 3-1 win over Whitecaps

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evander scored twice and the Portland Timbers downed the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match. The loss snapped Vancouver’s eight-game unbeaten streak. The Whitecaps had three wins and five draws heading into the match against the Timbers. Portland opened scoring on Franck Boli’s goal just 79 seconds into the match, the fastest goal in Major League Soccer so far this season. The Whitecaps had an own goal off Portland’s Zac McGraw in the 24th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.