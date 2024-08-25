Evander scores in 9th minute of stoppage time to rally Timbers to 4-4 draw with St. Louis City

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evander Da Silva Ferreira scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Portland Timbers to a 4-4 draw with St. Louis City. Evander’s equalizer came after Felipe Mora, who had two goals and an assist for the Timbers (10-9-7), was sent off for a red card in the 3rd of 15 extra minutes. Eduard Löwen scored on a penalty kick in a three-goal first half for St. Louis City (4-10-12). Simon Becher scored and Marcel Hartel had three assists in their debuts for the club, but it wasn’t enough.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.