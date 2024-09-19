Evander scores 2 goals and Portland downs the Galaxy 4-2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evander scored a pair of goals and the Portland Timbers remained in play for the postseason with a 4-2 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night. Jonathan Rodriguez and Felipe Mora also scored for the Timbers, who are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference conference with five games remaining. The Galaxy (16-6-7) remain atop the top spot the conference standings and have already clinched a playoff spot. The teams that finish eighth and ninth in the conference will play a single-elimination wildcard match on Oct. 23.

