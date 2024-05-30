Evander curls in a free kick and the Timbers beat Austin to end a 3-game road losing streak

By The Associated Press
Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez, center, celebrates his score against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Evander curled in a beautiful free kick in first-half stoppage time, Jonathan Rodríguez added a penalty-kick goal in the 66th minute and the Portland Timbers beat Austin 2-0 to end a three-game road losing streak. Portland (5-7-4) won its first game away from home since March 9 against New York City. Austin (6-5-5) had won its last five matches at Q2 Stadium. The Timbers have a head-to-head series lead against Austin with five wins, two losses, and one draw. Rodríguez, who scored his sixth goal of the season, has produced a goal contribution in five straight games to tie the second-longest streak in Portland history. The Timbers earned their first clean sheet of the season. James Pantemis dove to his left to deny Sebastián Driussi’s penalty-kick attempt in the 16th.

