Evander curls in a free kick and the Timbers beat Austin to end a 3-game road losing streak

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Evander curled in a beautiful free kick in first-half stoppage time, Jonathan Rodríguez added a penalty-kick goal in the 66th minute and the Portland Timbers beat Austin 2-0 to end a three-game road losing streak. Portland (5-7-4) won its first game away from home since March 9 against New York City. Austin (6-5-5) had won its last five matches at Q2 Stadium. The Timbers have a head-to-head series lead against Austin with five wins, two losses, and one draw. Rodríguez, who scored his sixth goal of the season, has produced a goal contribution in five straight games to tie the second-longest streak in Portland history. The Timbers earned their first clean sheet of the season. James Pantemis dove to his left to deny Sebastián Driussi’s penalty-kick attempt in the 16th.

