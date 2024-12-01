Evan Svoboda throws late TD pass to John Michael Gyllenborg as Wyoming beats Washington State 15-14

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Svoboda threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg with 24 seconds remaining to rally Wyoming to a 15-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday night in the Cowboys’ season finale. Wyoming (3-9) only scored on John Hoyland field goals covering 40, 22 and 42 yards, respectively, in each of the first three quarters until Svoboda’s game-winning toss. John Mateer completed 16 of 22 passes for 182 yards with one interception for the Cougars (8-4). He carried 18 times for 56 yards.

