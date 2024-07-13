Evan Longoria not looking to play again in the majors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria pretty much knew after his 16th big-league season last year it was time to move on. Spending time without the daily grind of the season with his family cemented that. Longoria threw out a ceremonial pitch dressed in a jersey of his first team before the Tampa Bay Rays’ game Saturday with the Cleveland Guardians. And afterwards when asked if any part of him wanted to comeback and play again, he simply replied “No.” The third baseman hit 342 homers and played in two World Series.

