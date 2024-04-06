Evan Carter finally has some hits for the Rangers. The young outfielder didn’t stop walking, though

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Evan Carter finally has some hits for the Texas Rangers after a strong debut and record-setting postseason for the World Series champs in 2023. The 21-year-old outfielder has kept on walking. “Full Count Carter” has been true to his minor league nickname despite an 0-for-15 start at the plate. Carter had an American League-leading seven walks before his first two hits. The hits came in a 10-2 victory over Houston in the first meeting between the Texas rivals since the Rangers won a seven-game AL Championship Series. Carter added three more Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.