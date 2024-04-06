Evan Carter finally has a hit for the Rangers. The young outfielder didn’t stop walking, though

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Evan Carter heads to first after being walked during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Evan Carter finally has a hit for the Texas Rangers after a strong debut and record-setting postseason for the World Series champs in 2023. The 21-year-old outfielder has kept on walking. “Full Count Carter” has been true to his minor league nickname despite an 0-for-15 start at the plate. Carter had an American League-leading seven walks before his first two hits. The hits came in a 10-2 victory over Houston in the first meeting between the Texas rivals since the Rangers won a seven-game AL Championship Series.

