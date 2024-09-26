Evan Beck wins US Mid-Amateur to earn spots in the Masters and US Open

MANAKIN-SABOT, Va. (AP) — Evan Beck is finally a USGA champion. The 34-year-old from Virginia had no trouble beating Bobby Massa in the U.S. Mid-Amateur at Kinloch Golf Club in his home state. The victory comes one year after Beck lost in the championship match of the U.S. Mid-Amateur. He also was runner-up in the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2008. The 9-and-8 victory over Massa earns Beck a spot in the Masters and the U.S. Open next year. Beck played bogey-free in the morning 18 holes to build an 8-up lead over Massa. He needed only 10 holes of the afternoon 18 to secure the title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.