EU’s top court confirms International Skating Union rules breach competition law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court says International Skating Union rules that sanction athletes for taking part in events it does not recognize are in breach of competition law. The European Court of Justice has upheld a previous ruling by a lower tribunal that said ISU rules on the prior authorization of skating competitions infringe EU law. The ruling is the latest episode in a case which started years ago when an EU investigation was launched following a complaint by Dutch speedskaters Mark Tuitert and Niels Kerstholt. Tuitert, an Olympic champion from the 2010 Vancouver Games, and Kerstholdt wanted to join a new South Korean competition in Dubai, the Icederby, but said they were threatened with a ban if they did.

