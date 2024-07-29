Eurosport Olympic commentator dropped from broadcasts for ‘inappropriate’ on-air remark about women

PARIS (AP) — Eurosport has dropped an Olympic swimming commentator from its Paris coverage for an “inappropriate” comment about women. British journalist Bob Ballard said on air after Australia won the 4×100-meter freestyle relay on Saturday: “Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup.” Co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds, who swam at the 2012 London Olympics for Britain, reacted on air by describing the comment as “outrageous.”

