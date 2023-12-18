Europe’s top soccer teams await draw for Champions League’s round of 16

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Europe’s top teams are waiting to discover who they will be playing in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The draw takes place from 1100 GMT at UEFA headquarters and it includes eight former champions who have combined to win 33 of the 67 titles since the European Cup started in 1955. Among them is defending champion Manchester City. The English team was a group winner along with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona. Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Porto were second in their groups.

