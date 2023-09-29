Europe’s Big 3 of McIlroy, Rahm and Hovland back up their heavyweight status at the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Viktor Hovland got the party started by chipping in on the opening hole in the morning and then sunk a decisive putt on 18 in the afternoon. Jon Rahm made long putts and chips all day long during his two rounds around Marco Simone and produced eagles on two of the three finishing holes in the fading light. Rory McIlroy was the only player to earn two points. Europe’s Big Three came through in a big way on the opening day of the Ryder Cup and helped establish a massive five-point lead as Luke Donald’s team attempts to reclaim the trophy following a record loss at Whistling Straits two years ago.

