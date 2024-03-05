European women’s soccer champ England draws France and Sweden in tough Euro 2025 qualifying group

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Titleholder England has landed in a tough group with France, Sweden and Ireland in the qualifying draw for the 2025 Women’s European Championship. Euro 2022 winner England then reached the Women’s World Cup final last year where Sweden was a semifinalist and France reached the quarterfinals. World Cup winner Spain will play Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic. Germany is grouped with Austria, Iceland and Poland. Netherlands is pooled with Italy, Norway and Finland. The top two in each top-tier group advances to the 16-team finals tournament in Switzerland. Seven teams advance through playoffs involving lower-ranked teams.

