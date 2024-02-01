European transfer deadline day sees Premier League spending power significantly reduced

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The January transfer window has closed with the Premier League’s spending power considerably down on previous years. Top-flight clubs in England spent a reported $120.55 million on signings. It was a different story last year when Chelsea’s $357 million mid-season spree was part of a league record outlay of around $831 million. Figures never looked like getting anywhere near those levels this year and with loan deals dominated the market. It was a similar picture across Europe’s big leagues but it was in England where the biggest shift occurred. Leading clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all resisted the temptation to spend.

