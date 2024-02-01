European transfer deadline day sees Premier League spending power significantly reduced

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Barcelona's Vitor Roque celebrates after scoring against Osasuna during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The January transfer window has closed with the Premier League’s spending power considerably down on previous years. Top-flight clubs in England spent a reported $120.55 million on signings. It was a different story last year when Chelsea’s $357 million mid-season spree was part of a league record outlay of around $831 million. Figures never looked like getting anywhere near those levels this year and with loan deals dominated the market. It was a similar picture across Europe’s big leagues but it was in England where the biggest shift occurred. Leading clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all resisted the temptation to spend.

