European tour wraps up the Race to Dubai. Nelly Korda returns to LPGA

The European tour wraps up its 12-month season with Rory McIlroy in strong position to capture the Race to Dubai for the sixth time. The LPGA Tour is nearing a conclusion to its season with The Annika in Florida. The top 60 players in the Race to CME Globe advance to the season finale next week that offers $4 million to the winner. They all start from scratch in the season ender, so key to this week is being part of the 60-player field. The PGA Tour is in Bermuda with another weak field. Its season wraps up next week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.