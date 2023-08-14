European tour schedule has slight boost in money with some PGA Tour concepts

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy walks on the first green during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

The European tour has announced a 44-tournament schedule for the 2023-24 season. It’s similar to the PGA Tour, at least in concept. The new schedule is broken down into five chunks, or swings. Players can earn a $200,000 bonus for winning each of those “swings.” They also would qualify for some of the biggest events on the European tour schedule. The total prize fund is a record, just shy of $150 million. Abu Dhabi has been the biggest of the Middle East events. Now it moves to November and is the start of a two-tournament playoff.

