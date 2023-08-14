European tour schedule has slight boost in money with some PGA Tour concepts

The European tour has announced a 44-tournament schedule for the 2023-24 season. It’s similar to the PGA Tour, at least in concept. The new schedule is broken down into five chunks, or swings. Players can earn a $200,000 bonus for winning each of those “swings.” They also would qualify for some of the biggest events on the European tour schedule. The total prize fund is a record, just shy of $150 million. Abu Dhabi has been the biggest of the Middle East events. Now it moves to November and is the start of a two-tournament playoff.

