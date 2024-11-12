European tour returns to Turkey and Austria in 42-event schedule for 2025 season

VIRGINIA Water, England (AP) — The European tour will return to Turkey and Austria next year while the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa is also back on the 42-event schedule for the 2025 season that begins next week. The schedule has been announced with tournaments in a minimum of 26 countries and a record total prize fund of $153 million outside the majors. The Turkish Open hasn’t been played since 2019 and there has been no event in Austria since 2021. The tour playoffs still comprise the Abu Dhabi Championship and the World Tour Championship in Dubai. The European tour’s long-term position and future remains somewhat up in the air amid negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to bring golf back together after the split in the sport.

