European tour issues more fines, possible suspensions, for 26 players who competed for LIV

The European tour is not done punishing players who went to LIV Golf without permission. The tour says it has told 26 players of fines for paying LIV Golf or Asian Tour events without a release. The Asian Tour is aligned with LIV and has two more events planned for the UK this year. The tour says the fines could range from 12,500 pounds ($15,600) to 100,000 pounds ($125,000) for each tournament played without a release. The difference is based on what kind of impact it had on European tour interests. The tournaments in question are over eight months.

