European teams are winning the big contests at the Rugby World Cup. That means times are a-changin’

Three results in less than three weeks at the Rugby World Cup have jolted the sport and given the biggest indication in 20 years that times are a-changin’. Rugby is the antithesis of soccer when it comes to where the power lies at the World Cup and European teams have barely had a look-in. But the northern hemisphere teams have struck not one, not two, but three seismic blows in the first half of this tournament in France. Former champions Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have all been beaten in the pool stage and it’s the first time that’s happened.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.