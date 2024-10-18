European soccer’s best record this season is at stake in Scottish top-of-the-table game

The European soccer club with the best record this season — 13 wins from 13 games — isn’t one that most would have expected. Aberdeen has won all 13 league and cup games after struggling last season in the Scottish league it last won in 1985. It is still the last team to have beaten Real Madrid in a European club competition final. That was the European Cup Winners’ Cup 41 years ago when managed by soccer great Alex Ferguson. The Dons are now led by unheralded Swede Jimmy Thelin. On Saturday Aberdeen gets its toughest test yet at Celtic, the unbeaten league leader.

