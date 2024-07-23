European soccer leagues, player unions challenge FIFA in formal legal complaint on competition law

PARIS (AP) — There’s a new legal challenge to international soccer bodies. The European groups of leagues and player unions say they will formally complain to the European Commission about how FIFA adds competitions to congested fixture schedules. The legal move backs up warnings to FIFA in May by European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe. They urged FIFA to rethink what they claimed was an “inherently abusive” decision-making process, including to expand the men’s World Cup and Club World Cup. It also follows a European Court of Justice ruling in December in the Super League case. It found FIFA and UEFA abused their dominant position as regulator and competition organizer.

