European soccer could see more disruption from Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over disputed region

GENEVA (AP) — International soccer games could again be affected by the territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia that reignited Tuesday. Norwegian team Molde was traveling to Azerbaijan two days ahead of a scheduled game in the Europa League against Qarabag. As Molde was in transit Azerbaijan launched what it called an “anti-terrorist operation” targeting Armenian military positions in Nagorno-Karabakh. UEFA said it is “monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the host association” of Azerbaijan. Last week, Armenia’s European Championship qualifier was paused because a drone carrying a breakaway flag was flown above the players.

