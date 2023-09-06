European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions

GENEVA (AP) — Hundreds of million of dollars in extra broadcasting and sponsor revenue will be earned by the Champions League and other UEFA men’s club competitions from next year. European clubs were told Wednesday more of that money will be paid in performance bonuses and to clubs across Europe who do not qualify for UEFA competitions. The cash raises were detailed Wednesday when UEFA and the influential European Club Association signed a renewed working agreement through 2030. UEFA projects total commercial revenue of $4.72 billion next season for its men’s competitions. The Champions League is revamped with 36 teams instead of 32.

